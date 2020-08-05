UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Affect More Than 50,000 In Sudan: UN

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Floods affect more than 50,000 in Sudan: UN

Khartoum, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 50,000 people have been affected by flooding across Sudan over the past week, the United Nations said Wednesday.

"Torrential rains continued in several parts of Sudan... leading to flooding, landslides, damages to houses and infrastructure in at least 14 of the (country's) 18 states," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"More than 50,000 people have been affected," it said in a statement. "The numbers are expected to rise." Interior Minister Eltrafi Elsdik has said at least five people were killed and almost 3,500 homes damaged by floods last week.

Torrential rains often hit Sudan between June and October, resulting in heavy flooding. Last week's downpours burst a dam in Blue Nile state, destroying more than 600 houses.

"Last year, we had over 400,000 people affected during the whole season," said Saviano Abreu, the OCHA spokesman in Sudan.

Related Topics

United Nations Interior Minister Dam Sudan June October Rains

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

30 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.