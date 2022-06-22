Floods claim 36 lives in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The ongoing floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills have claimed 36 lives in Bangladesh in less than a week.

According to the daily flood report of the country's Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released on Tuesday, the floods have killed 36 people in 27 out of 64 districts between June 17 and June 21.

Most victims died from drowning, snake bites and lightnings in the flood-hit areas, showed the report.

According to the report from the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Center, tens of thousands of families were forced to flee home due to the floods.