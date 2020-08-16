UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods In Sudan Kill 63 Since July: Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Floods in Sudan kill 63 since July: interior ministry

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Sudan on Sunday said floods caused by torrential rains have killed 63 people since July, with thousands more forced from their homes by the seasonal storms.

Over 14,000 homes and 119 public buildings were destroyed, while more than 16,000 homes have been badly damaged, government civil defence organisations calculate, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and Sudan faces severe flooding every year.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 185,000 people have been affected by the floods, with more rainfall expected in the months ahead.

The rains have caused flooding, landslides and damage to houses and infrastructure in 17 of the 18 states across the country, OCHA said.

"Humanitarian needs are rapidly increasing in Sudan, as the country faces multiple shocks, including the economic crisis, recent floods, violence and disease outbreaks," OCHA said Sunday.

The two most affected states are Gezira and Kassala, in the east of the North African country.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry United Nations Kassala Sudan June July October Sunday From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

3 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.