Open Menu

Floods Kill 22 In East Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Floods kill 22 in east Afghanistan

MAIDAN SHAR, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and 40 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit parts of east Afghanistan's Wardak province, a statement of the provincial government said Sunday.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods in Jalrez, Chak, Sayed Abad, Nurkh and Jaghato districts of the province late Saturday night, with hundreds of houses and thousands of acres of agricultural land damaged or completely destroyed, the statement added.

Provincial Director for Natural Disaster Management Faizullah Jalali confirmed that over a dozen people have been missing in the flooding.

In the meantime, Afghanistan's Metrological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days, warning of flooding in parts of the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Sunday Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous