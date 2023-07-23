Floods kill 22 in east Afghanistan

MAIDAN SHAR, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and 40 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit parts of east Afghanistan's Wardak province, a statement of the provincial government said Sunday.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods in Jalrez, Chak, Sayed Abad, Nurkh and Jaghato districts of the province late Saturday night, with hundreds of houses and thousands of acres of agricultural land damaged or completely destroyed, the statement added.

Provincial Director for Natural Disaster Management Faizullah Jalali confirmed that over a dozen people have been missing in the flooding.

In the meantime, Afghanistan's Metrological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days, warning of flooding in parts of the war-torn country.