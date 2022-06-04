UrduPoint.com

Floods Kill At Least Two In Cuba

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Floods kill at least two in Cuba

Havana, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba on Friday, killing at least two people in Havana.

Many residents in the region lost power and a man in Pinar del Rio province also was missing, Cuban officials said.

"Strong, heavy rain and electrical storms have been affecting the western and central regions of Cuba with accumulations greater than 200 millimeters (eight inches), which will continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, Saturday," the Cuban Weather Office forecast.

Agatha crashed into southern Mexico and the Atlantic with potential to redevelop as a tropical storm, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center said.

"The death of two people in the province of Havana and a missing person in Pinar del Río are regretted," said the Cuban news Agency.

With parts of the capital flooding, state media images showed rescuers in areas of central Havana evacuating people in canoes.

Heavy rains "have produced floods in localities from Pinar del Río (western extreme) to Sancti Spíritus (Center) and in the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality (south of Havana)," the weather office said.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins each year on June 1 and ends on November 30, for the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean area.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Pinar Del Rio Havana Man Cuba Mexico June November Media From Rains

Recent Stories

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

9 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

9 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

9 hours ago
 US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.