Floods Submerge Thousands Of Houses In Indonesia's Kalimantan

Floods submerge thousands of houses in Indonesia's Kalimantan

JAKARTA, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) --:Floods have submerged 15,439 houses and affected 25,443 people in 13 sub-districts of Katingan district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Wednesday.

"The rains that have fallen since the last few days have caused the Katingan and Samba rivers to overflow," the agency's spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

The floods that hit an area of 794,100 hectares also submerged 78 schools, 36 medical facilities, 40 office buildings and 67 houses of worship.

The authorities have set up evacuation posts that currently accommodate 112 evacuees, and distributed foods, mats and blankets, but deliveries of the relief aids are hampered by flooded roads.

