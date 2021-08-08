Floriculture in GB ideal to generate income, promote women entrepreneurship

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan has a vast scope of promoting the lucrative and conducive business of floriculture that would help empower women and youth of marginalized communities to raise ornamental flowers and tap the unexplored global market offerings billions of dollars' foreign exchange.

The of GB as the environment of the area was suitable for flower production. The region had low rainfall and moderate climate which was prerequisite for better flower production. The Floriculture could be promoted in GB through cultivation of high value flowers.

The project head "Promotion of Floriculture in Gilgit Baltistan (GB)" and consultant Strategic Agri-Management and Researcher Plant Ecology and Entomology Hina Maryam told APP that the entire region of Pakistan had a favorable environment and best quality soil in the world to raise a variety of flowers from locals to foreign species.

Ms Maryam said, "Floriculture is the aesthetic branch of horticulture which deals not only with cultivation of ornamental but also their marketing." It also included marketing of local distant market and export of cut flowers, live plant and their economic products like scents, oils, medicines etc, she added.

She, however, regretted that the floriculture industry was not so developed in Pakistan despite the conducive atmosphere and high potential primarily due to lack of attention and limited knowledge about its "worth and value".

While elaborating the scope of floriculture, she said, Pakistan has better scope in the future as there was a shift in trend towards tropical and sub-tropical flowers. "In Pakistan, most of the flowers are produced in winter season when Europe sinks in snow and most of the traditional functions are held during the period," she added.

"The world consumption of cut flowers and plants is increasing and there is a steady annual increase of 10 to 15 percent in all importing countries," she highlighted. "Netherland is the leading exporter with a market share of 3.9 billion Dollars.

If we compare Pakistan's resources to that of Netherlands, we have larger area, 9 to 10 folds bigger manpower and better climate and soil. We just need a better production technology," she added.

Commenting on her interest in floriculture, she said, "Keeping in view the success stories of developed countries, I decided to adopt such kind of education."Therefore, she had decided during her higher studies in PARC's Institute of Advanced Studies (PIAS) in agriculture that floriculture could be the best cash crop to promote floriculture in potential areas like GB with better growth capacity.

Moreover, it could also create income generation opportunities for growers and investors in flower business. For increasing export activities, the business needs high level marketing skills and enhanced methodologies, she added.

"The output from flower business is much more than any other agri-business. Presently, the cash crops in GB like Potatoes and Cherries give farmers less output of only Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000 per kanal annually. But the farmers can get one million to two million rupees on cultivation of flowers on one kanal land as flowers are very expensive in big cities.

The GB flower market can meet the 70 percent flowers demand from local production which is imported from other countries," she added.

Narrating her journey on materializing her project, Ms Maryam said, "I started sowing of Lillium bulbs on 3rd of April, 2020 following international scientific protocols, harvested on 31st May, 2020 and then transported to Karachi. It was completed within 57 days time period," she informed.

Ms Maryam said in Pakistan women were already involved in agriculture which was physically hard for them, but flower cultivation was physically easy to grow as it needed scientific mind and care. For this purpose, she said, "I have already given few women training in Shiger, Skardu and Gilgit. In our Lillium model farm mostly there are female workers. It can specially be helpful for women head of family who can do it in their homes." To a question related to the required paraphernalia for a flower farm, she informed that technical knowledge, expertise and skills were the first criterion to be fulfilled. However, imported seeds or bulbs, bulbs storage place, special kind of fertilizers for healthy flowers, well drainage soil with proportions of soil, sand and organic compost and special packaging material was also required as flower was highly perishable commodity, she added.

The project head told that she had started her initiative with imported species of Lillium, chrysanthemum and gladiolus but some other important species like tulips, daffodils, carnation and imported varieties of cut roses would be planted as per their season. She said that her objective was to make the country self-sufficient in producing high quality flowers and export them through CPEC. "It can generate huge export revenue.

The government is working on addressing climate change through Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation and youth entrepreneurship initiatives like 'Kamyab Jawan Program' so they can also boost the GB's workforce through floriculture," she added.