UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Building Collapse Toll Rises To 90, 31 Unaccounted For

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Florida building collapse toll rises to 90, 31 unaccounted for

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll in last month's collapse of a Florida apartment building has now risen to 90, officials said Sunday, with another 31 people still unaccounted for after the tragedy.

Champlain Towers South, a 12-story building built in 1981 in Surfside, a town north of Miami Beach, came tumbling down on June 24, as dozens of residents slept inside.

"The number of confirmed deaths is now 90. Seventy-one victims have been identified," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a daily briefing, adding that 217 people are accounted for and 31 people remain "potentially unaccounted for." More than 6,000 tons of concrete and other debris has been removed from the site, she said.

The recovery and removal operation was proceeding around the clock, and emergency personnel were at the point of accessing cars in the underground parking garage, said Miami-Dade fire chief Alan Cominsky.

Cominsky refused to be drawn on a possible end point for the recovery work.

"It's still a methodical process... they're hand-digging. It's a slow process," he said.

Israeli rescuers taking part in the operation in Surfside, which has a significant Jewish population, were expected to head home on Sunday, Levine Cava, saluting their efforts.

Multiple investigations were under way to determine the cause of the collapse. The remains of the building were brought down in a controlled explosion to allow for the recovery operation to continue.

A 2018 report released by city officials revealed fears of "major structural damage" in the complex, from the concrete slab under the pool deck to columns and beams in the parking garage.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Sunday that early test results showed the building's "concrete strength is very good, at or beyond the levels at which it should be."

Related Topics

Fire Miami Beach Florida SITE June Sunday 2018 Jew From

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

1 hour ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.