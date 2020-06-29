UrduPoint.com
Florida City Hosting Republican Convention Makes Masks Mandatory

Mon 29th June 2020

Florida city hosting Republican convention makes masks mandatory

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The US city where Republicans are due to hold their national convention in August declared face masks mandatory on Monday amid a new surge in coronavirus infections.

The party relocated its convention to nominate President Donald Trump for reelection to Jacksonville in Florida earlier this month, after Charlotte, North Carolina, mandated strict social distancing measures.

"At 5 p.m. today, the city of Jacksonville will be adopting a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance," the city government said in a statement.

"Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus."

