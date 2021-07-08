UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Condo Tower Death Toll Rises To 60

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Florida condo tower death toll rises to 60

Miami, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in Florida has risen to 60, officials said Thursday, with 80 people still missing and presumed dead.

"We are working around the clock to recover victims and to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly can," Miami-Dade county mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

Champlain Towers South, a 12-storey building in Surfside, a town north of Miami Beach, came tumbling down on June 24, as dozens of residents slept inside.

No survivors have been found since the day of the collapse.

Authorities announced on Wednesday they had decided to transition from a search and rescue mission for potential survivors to an operation to recover remains.

Despite the decision, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said rescuers "haven't given up all hope" and were "still praying for a miracle.

" To pay their respects to the victims, officials said search teams observed a moment of silence overnight at 1:20 am (0520 GMT) -- the exact time the building collapsed two weeks ago.

Multiple investigations are under way to determine the cause of the collapse.

A 2018 report released by city officials revealed fears of "major structural damage" in the complex, from the concrete slab under the pool deck to columns and beams in the parking garage.

In a letter to residents in April, Jean Wodnicki, chair of the condo association, described "accelerating" damage to the 40-year-old building since then and repairs had been set to begin soon.

Local authorities ordered safety reviews of nearby buildings following the disaster, including Champlain Towers North, the sister tower of the condo block that fell down.

Related Topics

Dead Miami Beach Florida April June 2018 National University All From

Recent Stories

Taliban Delegation Met With Russian Envoy for Afgh ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Edu Dept asked its employees to desist from el ..

5 minutes ago

Tunisia virus situation catastrophic: health minis ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC Not Considering Sending Peacekeepers to Haiti ..

5 minutes ago

KP govt announces rules for private buildings, hou ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: Hamburg WTA result

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.