UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Death Toll Climbs To Nine As Rescuers Race To Find Survivors

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Florida death toll climbs to nine as rescuers race to find survivors

Surfside, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower rose to nine, officials said Sunday, with more than 150 people still missing and their weary families waiting nearly four days for information as to their fate.

The outlook grew increasingly grim by the hour, however, as the slow rescue operation, involving workers sorting nonstop through the rubble in torrid heat and high humidity, carried on.

Four new bodies and other human remains were found after rescuers dug an enormous trench -- 125 feet long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep (38 by 6 by 12 meters) -- through the mountain of debris, according to the Miami-Dade County mayor.

"As of now, the number of confirmed fatalities remains at nine," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters in Surfside, near Miami Beach. She had said earlier that one victim had died in hospital.

"We have identified an additional four of the victims" for a total of eight identified, she said during a Sunday evening press conference.

"We're working to notify those next of kin first." Six to eight squads, backed by two huge cranes and aided by sniffer dogs, are "on the pile actually searching at any given time," she added.

She also said that "we did give all of the families an opportunity to privately visit the site." More than 100 people visited the site over the course of the day. Each of the three groups -- one in the morning, one in the afternoon and one in the evening -- was bused by the Miami-Dade police and fire departments and allowed to stay for an hour.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said debris with "forensic value" is being taken to a large warehouse to be inspected as investigators seek to determine the cause of the collapse.

And Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said accommodation was being found for anyone wishing to evacuate the tower's nearly identical "sister" building a block away, though no structural problems have yet been identified there.

Related Topics

Fire Police Governor Visit Died Miami Beach Florida SITE Sunday All

Recent Stories

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

8 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

12 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

12 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

13 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.