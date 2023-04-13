Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The US state of Florida on Wednesday executed a man known as "the ninja killer," more than three decades after a split jury handed him a death sentence for the murder of a couple in 1989.

Louis Gaskin, 56, was put to death by lethal injection at 6:15 pm (2215 GMT), the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Gaskin's sentence is one of three executions approved so far this year by the state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

Gaskin earned his nickname from the media because he wore all black during the deadly burglary on December 20, 1989.

Armed with a rifle, he fired through the window of a New Jersey couple's winter home, killing a man and wounding his wife, according to court documents. He eventually fatally shot the woman as she attempted to flee.

The clock, lamps and other objects he stole from the house were to be Christmas gifts for his girlfriend.

Gaskin robbed a second house later that night, injuring a man who then, along with his wife, fled in his car.

Gaskin confessed to the crimes when he was arrested about two weeks later, and was found guilty of the two murders.