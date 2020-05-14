Florida governor says all teams welcome

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said any professional sports team would be welcome in the state as major leagues attempt to plot a course back to competition following the coronavirus shutdown.

The NBA, Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the NHL are all grappling with the question of how and when to resume, or start, their respective seasons, which have been on hiatus since March.

Florida has emerged as a possible location to host several teams at once, with one of the latest proposals for the MLS to stage a 26-team tournament in Orlando.

DeSantis told a news conference on Wednesday that any team, particularly those unable to play because of local restrictions, would be greeted with open arms in Florida.

"All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing," DeSantis said.

"What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida."Most proposals under consideration involve teams playing in front of empty stadiums in large locked-down quarantined zones.