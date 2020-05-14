UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Governor Says All Teams Welcome

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Florida governor says all teams welcome

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said any professional sports team would be welcome in the state as major leagues attempt to plot a course back to competition following the coronavirus shutdown.

The NBA, Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the NHL are all grappling with the question of how and when to resume, or start, their respective seasons, which have been on hiatus since March.

Florida has emerged as a possible location to host several teams at once, with one of the latest proposals for the MLS to stage a 26-team tournament in Orlando.

DeSantis told a news conference on Wednesday that any team, particularly those unable to play because of local restrictions, would be greeted with open arms in Florida.

"All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing," DeSantis said.

"What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida."Most proposals under consideration involve teams playing in front of empty stadiums in large locked-down quarantined zones.

Related Topics

Governor Sports Orlando Florida March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank Suspects Saudi Arabia Deepened Oil C ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese Finance Minister Satisfied With First Rou ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.