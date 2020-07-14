UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Posts New Daily Virus Death Toll Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Florida posts new daily virus death toll record

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The US state of Florida -- one of the current epicenters in the nation's coronavirus crisis -- on Tuesday posted a record number of deaths for a 24-hour period at 132.

The state department of health announced the grim milestone in its daily statistics on the virus pandemic. It reported more than 9,000 new cases in the same 24-hour span.

Overall, Florida has recorded more than 290,000 cases and more than 4,400 deaths.

The Sunshine State's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, moved quickly to begin loosening lockdown restrictions in early May, before most other states.

In an unusually direct criticism, top US health official Anthony Fauci said last week that Florida had moved out of its lockdown before public health indicators justified such a move.

DeSantis contested that, saying his decision was based on the best data at the time.

In late June, in a partial reversal, DeSantis ordered bars to again be closed in an effort to curb the spread of the disease, but infection numbers continued to rise.

Related Topics

Governor Same Florida May June Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

26 minutes ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.