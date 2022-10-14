UrduPoint.com

Florida School Shooter Spared Death Penalty, Gets Life In Prison

Published October 14, 2022

Florida school shooter spared death penalty, gets life in prison

Fort Lauderdale, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school, in a sentence that shocked and angered some relatives of the victims.

Cruz, 24, wearing a striped sweater and large glasses, stared down expressionless at the defense table as the verdict was read while the parents of several slain children shook their heads in disbelief.

The jury deliberated for a full day on Wednesday and briefly on Thursday before deciding that Cruz should receive life in prison with no chance of parole for the February 2018 murders of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A death penalty recommendation needed to be unanimous and one or more of the 12 jurors found it was not justified because of mitigating circumstances.

"I could not be more disappointed in what happened today," said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the Valentine's Day attack.

"I'm stunned. I'm devastated," Guttenberg said. "There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today. This jury failed our families." Prosecutors and Cruz's defense team gave their closing arguments on Tuesday after a three-month trial, during which the jury saw graphic footage of the attack and listened to harrowing testimony from survivors.

Lead prosecutor Michael Satz said Cruz, who pleaded guilty to the murders last year, carried out a "systematic massacre" and the appropriate penalty was death.

The 80-year-old Satz, who came out of retirement to try the case, ended his closing arguments by solemnly reciting the Names of the 17 people who died.

