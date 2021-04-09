Florida sues to end cruise ship Covid restrictions

Washington, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The US state of Florida is suing the Biden administration to allow cruise ships to start sailing after a year-long moratorium on operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office said Thursday.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose state relies heavily on tourism Dollars, authorized the lawsuit against the sailing ban, calling the original order "unlawful." "We must allow our cruise liners and their employees to get back to work and safely set sail again," DeSantis was quoted as saying in a statement.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered cruise companies to halt operations in the country in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"To be clear, no Federal law authorizes the CDC to indefinitely impose a nationwide shutdown of an entire industry. This lawsuit is necessary to protect Floridians from the federal government's overreach and resulting economic harm to our state," said DeSantis, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump who is considered a future presidential contender himself.

He has been eager to end coronavirus-induced lockdowns and never instituted a state-wide mask mandate.

Experts said the lawsuit was doomed to fail.