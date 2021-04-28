UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Toddler Shot And Killed At Own Birthday Party

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Florida toddler shot and killed at own birthday party

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in Florida were investigating Tuesday the murder of a three-year-old boy who was shot and killed at his own birthday party.

Elijah LaFrance was likely struck by a stray bullet in a Miami suburb Saturday evening, when "unknown subjects armed with various semi-automatic weapons, to include rifles, arrived on the scene and began discharging the firearms towards the residence" as the child's family cleaned up the yard after the party, Miami-Dade police said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries," according to police.

Authorities were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case.

Elijah, who would have turned four in a few days, was celebrating his birthday with another child, his family told local media.

Videos from the party show the children playing in a pool at the house, surrounded by colorful balloons.

Officers arrived on the scene after being alerted through the ShotSpotter system, a technology that listens for gunshots and is installed throughout nearly 100 American cities.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the incident. Police recovered more than 60 bullets on the scene.

"I am completely devastated, I'm disgusted," said Miami-Dade County Police Department Chief Alfredo Ramirez III as he vowed to invest every effort possible to solve the crime.

Young children are regularly victims of gun violence in the United States, where firearms are common and elected officials struggle to come to consensus around regulations.

led/seb/caw/st

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Miami Florida United States Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

10 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

10 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

8 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

8 hours ago

NCOC conducts demand- supply analysis for uninterr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.