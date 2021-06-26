Floyd killer sentence brings 'nation one step closer to healing': family lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The lawyer for George Floyd's family hailed a "historic" step towards racial reconciliation on Friday as former policeman Derek Chauvin received a 22.5 year prison sentence for the African American's murder.

"This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability," lawyer Ben Crump tweeted.