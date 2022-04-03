Fluminense wins 32nd Rio title

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :-- Fluminense clinched their 32nd Rio de Janeiro state championship on Saturday following a 1-1 draw with Flamengo in the second leg of their final.

Gabriel Barbosa scored for Flamengo in the 29th minute at the Maracana stadium before Argentine forward German Cano equalized on the stroke of halftime.

The result gave Fluminense a 3-1 victory on aggregate after Abel Braga's team won last week's first leg 2-0. It was Fluminense's first triumph in the competition since 2012.