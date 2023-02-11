UrduPoint.com

Flury Upstages Favourites To Win World Downhill Gold

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Flury upstages favourites to win world downhill gold

Méribel, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Swiss outsider Jasmine Flury made the most of her early bib number to bag gold in the women's downhill at the World Ski Championships on Saturday as hot favourite Sofia Goggia was disqualified.

Flury, starting second in brilliant sunshine and rapidly rising temperatures, clocked 1min 28.03sec down the Roc de Fer piste in the French resort of Meribel.

"It's amazing, unreal," said the 29-year-old Flury, who has one World Cup super-G victory to her name, from St Moritz in 2017, and just one other podium finish on the circuit, a second place in last month's Garmisch downhill.

Austrian Nina Ortlieb, whose father Patrick won the world downhill title in 1996 as well as Olympic gold in Val d'Isere in 1992, claimed silver at 0.04sec, with Switzerland's reigning world and Olympic champion Corinne Suter taking bronze a further eight-hundredths adrift.

There was no dream outing for Goggia, however, with all eyes on the Italian star who is the Olympic silver medallist having bagged gold in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and is currently leading this season's World Cup downhill standings having also won the downhill crystal globe in three of the last five seasons.

Goggia badly negotiated a landing off a jump and straddled a gate. She was left incredulous and stockstill in the finish area, her team writhing with angst at seeing their star racer go out.

Racing after the death this week of former teammate, Elena Fanchini after a long battle with cancer, the Italian team donned black armbands in her honour.

But they misfired on the piste, first with Goggia and then Elena Curtoni, Laura Pirovano and Nicol Delago. The quartet came together for an emotional minute's silence for Fanchini after the race.

The top 11 racers all finished within one second of each other, two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia unable to match her efforts from 2017 and 2019 as she came sixth (+0.42), behind Austrian pair Cornelia Huetter and Mirjam Puchner in equal fourth (+0.37).

Another of the big favourites, Lara Gut-Behrami, a three-time medallist in the world downhill (one silver, two bronze), finished 0.71 off the pace and could only look on as her unheralded Swiss teammate topped the podium.

Related Topics

World Sofia Slovenia Switzerland Women 2017 2018 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Cancer All From Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Students&#039; Dental Conference

55 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

3 hours ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in TÃ¼rki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in TÃ¼rkiye&#039;s KahramanmaraÅŸ

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

4 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.