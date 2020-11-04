Flydubai to launch first commercial service to Tel Aviv

Dubai, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Dubai's budget airline flydubai said Wednesday it will start direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, the first regular commercial service between the cities, after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise ties.

"The carrier will operate 14 flights a week, offering a double daily service between Dubai International Airport and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport," it said in a statement.