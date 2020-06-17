UrduPoint.com
Flying Bubble Makers Could Save World From Starvation

Wed 17th June 2020

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Flying robots equipped with bubble guns could one day help save our planet.

That's according to a study published in iScience on Wednesday by a Japanese scientist who successfully demonstrated that soap bubbles can be used to pollinate fruit-bearing plants -- seen as vital to keeping the world fed in the coming decades in the face of vanishing bee populations.

Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Nomi, told that he had been working on robotic pollinators for years, but was disheartened when the toy drones he used smashed into flowers, destroying them.

"It was too sad," he said.

The whimsical idea of trying bubbles came to Miyako when he was playing with his son in a park close to their home.

The scientist was inspired when one of the bubbles harmlessly burst on his three-year-old's face.

Miyako and co-author Xi Yang first used microscopes to confirm that soap bubbles could carry pollen grains.

Next, they tested five solutions available in shops, finding one called lauramidopropyl betaine -- used in cosmetic products to boost foam formation -- resulted in better growth of the tube that develops from pollen grains after they are deposited on flowers.

