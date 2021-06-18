UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flying Dutchman Dumfries Emerges As Breakout Star Of Euro 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Flying Dutchman Dumfries emerges as breakout star of Euro 2020

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Coming into Euro 2020, Netherlands coach Frank de Boer decided to change the way his team play, a move that sparked fierce debate in the football-mad country but has helped create a new star in orange.

Denzel Dumfries has caught the eye like no other player in the opening week of the competition, scoring in both of the Netherlands' wins against Ukraine and Austria as the Dutch secured qualification for the last 16 in first place of Group C with a game to spare.

With De Boer dealing with injury problems and a dearth of top-class wingers to succeed Arjen Robben, he opted to ditch the once-sacred 4-3-3 formation and switch to a 3-5-2.

Before the Ukraine match in Amsterdam last Sunday, a plane flew over the team's training base trailing a banner urging De Boer not to make the change.

He did, and Dumfries, the flying right wing-back, has been the biggest beneficiary.

Against Ukraine, the PSV Eindhoven player helped set up his side's first two goals.

After they squandered their two-goal lead, Dumfries headed in a late winner.

On Thursday against Austria, back at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the 25-year-old won the early penalty converted by Memphis Depay to put them in front.

He then scored his side's second goal and again walked away with the man-of-the-match award.

Part of the new generation of Dutch players to be promoted after their failure to reach the 2018 World Cup, Dumfries had not scored for his country in 19 caps before the Euro.

The last player to score in his first two European Championship games for the Oranje was Ruud van Nistelrooy, now a member of De Boer's backroom staff.

"The most important thing is not my performance, it's the three points," insisted Dumfries as the Dutch eased into the knockout stage on their return to a major tournament for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Orange Eindhoven Amsterdam Van Dumfries Lead Memphis Austria Netherlands Euro Sunday 2018 2020 Coach

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

23 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

28 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

35 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

1 hour ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.