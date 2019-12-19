UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flying Ronaldo Fires Juve Top As Buffon Equals Maldini's Serie A Record

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Flying Ronaldo fires Juve top as Buffon equals Maldini's Serie A record

Genoa, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot streak as his towering header gave Juventus a 2-1 win at Parma to put Juventus top of the table as Gianluigi Buffon equalled Paolo Maldini's Serie A appearance record.

Ronaldo met Alex Sandro's looping cross with an incredible leap and header just before half-time to put Juve on 42 points, three ahead of Inter ahead of their match with struggling Genoa on Saturday.

His 10th league goal of the season came after Samp's Gianluca Caprari had levelled Paulo Dybala's superb volleyed opener.

The Argentine met Alex Sandro's raking cross in the 19th minute with the most delicate of volleys, caressing the ball past Emil Audero from the edge of the box.

Maurizio Sarri's side had so much of the ball they already looked home and dry but they failed to capitalise on their possession and were punished by Gianluca Caprari 10 minutes before the break, the Italian pouncing after Sandro was caught on the ball to crash his finish past Buffon.

However Ronaldo soon sparked into action, first fizzing in a cross that both Gonzalo Higuain and Dybala just only just failed to get contact on.

The Portugal forward then put the away side back in front in the final minute of the half with his sixth goal in five matches in all competitions, a hanging header from another pinpoint Sandro cross.

The 34-year-old twice came close to a second in the dying seconds, first when he was ruled to be in an offside position after latching on to Aaron Ramsey's through ball and tapping past an onrushing Audero.

He then flashed a curling shot just wide in added time as Juve closed out what was a tight match against Claudio Ranieri's side, who sit just two points above the relegation zone.

- Buffon landmark - The win was a further source of happiness for Buffon, who made his 647th Serie A appearance in place of the injured Wojciech Szczesny.

The 41-year-old also became Juve's all-time record appearance maker on 479 matches, one ahead of Alessandro Del Piero.

Buffon began his professional career as a teenager in 1995 at Parma, where he won the UEFA cup and Coppa Italia in 1999 before moving to Juve two years later.

He has won nine Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia four times in Turin but has failed to conquer Europe despite reaching two Champions League finals under previous coach Massimiliano Allegri.

However he will have another chance at winning Europe's top club competition after returning to Juve in the summer following a disappointing season at Paris Saint-Germain.

His team cruised into the last 16 after qualifying from Group D unbeaten, six points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

The former Italy captain also holds the appearance record for his national team, with 176 caps between 1997-2018, winning the 2006 World Cup.

Later on Wednesday Brescia attempt to move out of the relegation zone when they host Sassuolo in a rescheduled week seven fixture that was postponed following the death of the away side's president Giorgio Squinzi.

Related Topics

Injured World Europe Parma Turin Genoa Italy Portugal Cuban Peso All From Top PSG Atletico Madrid Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 2.7 percent

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy recepti ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

2 hours ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

3 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

3 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.