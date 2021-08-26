FM arrives in Iran to discuss Afghan issue

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) , Aug 26 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in the Iranian capital on the last leg of his four-nation tour to hold discussion with leadership on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior Foreign Ministry officials welcomed Foreign Minister Qureshi at the Mehrabad Airport.

During his visit, the foreign minister will hold meetings with newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdul Hayan.

The meetings will focus on bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and the law and order situation in the region, including Afghanistan.