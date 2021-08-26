UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives In Turkmenistan To Discuss Afghanistan's Situation

26th August 2021

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) , Aug 26:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in Turkmenistan on the third leg of his four-nation tour.

The visit is the part of Pakistan's efforts to hold consultations with the neighbouring states on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

At the Ashgabat Airport, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan Irfan Ahmed and senior officials of Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry received the Foreign Minister.

During his stay in Turkmenistan, the foreign minister will meet Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Vice President Rashid Meredov.

The meetings will focus on the Afghan situation, bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in various fields.

