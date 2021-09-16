UrduPoint.com

FM Assures UN Of Pakistan's Support For Relief Efforts In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:11 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured the United Nations that Pakistan would continue to facilitate the international body's humanitarian relief efforts besides extending logistical support.

In his virtual address to the High-Level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan, held in Geneva on Tuesday, the foreign minister said Pakistan was committed to support humanitarian efforts in the conflict-hit country.

"We have established a humanitarian corridor for delivery of relief goods. We are airlifting humanitarian assistance, food and medicines which will be followed by supplies through land routes," he said, in a series of tweets.

The foreign minister stressed that solidarity must be shown with the Afghan people at this pivotal juncture.

"We must renew developmental partnerships, support nation-building and meet humanitarian needs (in Afghanistan)," he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan would continue to host over three million Afghan refugees, which it had been catering to for over four decades.

He mentioned that Pakistan through the years had earmarked over one billion USD for development projects in Afghanistan.

