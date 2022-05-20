UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Leaves For Pakistan After A 3-day UN Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 10:30 AM

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for Pakistan after a 3-day UN visit

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Islamabad after a whirlwind 3-day trip to New York during which he participated in high-level U.S. convened meetings on food security, which has been exacerbated by Russia's military offensive against Ukraine, and interacted with some key diplomats.

The foreign minister was seen off by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram and Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, as well as Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan.

He went through a tightly-laid schedule on his first major foray in international diplomacy after assuming the post of foreign minister in the new coalition cabinet.

During his stay, he held talks with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the President of UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid and a number of foreign ministers, including Italy and Turkey during which he highlighted Pakistan's perspective and policy priorities.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Aamir Khan New York Italy Sardar Masood Khan Post Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

10 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

10 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

10 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.