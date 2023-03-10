FM Bilawal holds talks with UN General Assembly president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday met the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, ahead of Friday's high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Co-convened by the General Assembly president and the Pakistani foreign minister, the meeting will discuss ways and means to deal with growing Islamophobia, as highlighted in the 2020 Assembly resolution designating March 15 as an international day to combat the phenomenon.

Officials said during the meeting, President Korosi congratulated FM Bilawal on the successful meeting Pakistan hosted on 'Women in islam' yesterday.

The foreign minister thanked the UNGA president for his participation in the day-long conference.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming 2023 UN Water Conference.

The conference – formally known as the 2023 Conference for the Midterm Comprehensive Review of Implementation of the UN Decade for Action on Water and Sanitation (2018-2028) – will take place at UN Headquarters in New York, from March 22-24, co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands.

FM Bilawal assured the UNGA president of Pakistan's full cooperation as water was an issue of supreme importance to his country.