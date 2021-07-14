UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Calls On Tajik President In Dushanbe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 14 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday and expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen relations with the Central Asian state in diverse fields.

During the meeting along with other foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, Qureshi congratulated the Tajik President on successful stewardship of SCO under its presidency where new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, recalling Tajik President's visit to Pakistan in June 2021, remarked that the visit provided fresh impetus to already strong bilateral ties and opened new vistas of collaboration.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the government's Vision Central Asia policy to enhance outreach to Central Asian Republics.

Underlining that absence of connectivity impedes strong ties, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's interest to work with Central Asian Republics on rail, road and energy projects which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides an ideal opportunity in this regard.

On the regional security situation, the Foreign Minister emphasized that withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan had opened new challenges and opportunities.

He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is in Dushanbe to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Visit Road CPEC Dushanbe Tajikistan June Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about â€˜nose jobâ€™

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

39 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

49 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.