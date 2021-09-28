FM, Chairs of House of Commons discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Chairs of House of Commons met in London and held in depth discussions focusing on regional situation, bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister received Chair of House of Commons Select Committee for Foreign Affairs MP Tom Tugendhat, Chair of House of Commons Select Committee for Defence MP Tobias Ellwood, as well as MPs Henry Smith and Steve Baker at the Pakistan High Commission.

The foreign minister conveyed Pakistan's perspective on the unfolding developments in Afghanistan, and the need for the international community to stay engaged, while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in that country, the Foreign Office said.

He also briefed the parliamentarians of the dire humanitarian and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and shared with them, the dossier documenting more than 3,000 war crimes perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

Foreign Minister Qureshi observed that Pakistan and the UK had a long-standing relationship. He underscored the need for effective utilization of the 1.6 million strong British Pakistani diaspora community to further strengthen Pakistan-UK linkages, promote understanding and deepen economic engagement.

He also stressed the need for greater cooperation in the defence and security spheres.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is on an official visit to the UK. In addition to interacting with eminent Pakistanis and the Kashmiri leadership, he will hold broad-based discussions with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. He will also be interacting with the media.