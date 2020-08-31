UrduPoint.com
FM Felicitates Malaysian Govt, People On 63rd Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:10 PM

FM felicitates Malaysian govt, people on 63rd independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday felicitated the government and people of Malaysia on the country's 63rd Independence Day.

"Selamat Hari Merdeka, to the Government and the people of Malaysia," Qureshi greeted in Malay language meaning 'Happy Independence Day', also tagged to his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

"Pakistan looks forward to forging closer cooperation in the days to come and to strengthening the relationship between our two countries," he wrote.

