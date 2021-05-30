FM, Iraqi minister review different aspects of defence cooperation

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) , May 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister of Defence of Iraq Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab on Sunday reviewed the progress made on various aspects of defence collaboration between the two countries.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers noted with contentment the steady growth in bilateral defence relations, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and defence production.

The two ministers agreed to continue exchanging senior level delegations to sustain the positive momentum in the growing defence relationship between the two countries.

The foreign minister rejoiced the opportunity of meeting the Iraqi Defence Minister twice within three months.

Recalling the visit of Pakistan's minister for defence production to Iraq in January this year, he expressed satisfaction at frequent interactions at the ministerial level, which augured well for future bilateral defence ties both the countries.

Foreign minister Qureshi said this was reflected aptly by the participation of Iraqi Special Forces Paratroopers in the Pakistan National Day Parade on March 23.

The defence minister fondly recalled his visit to Islamabad in February and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan's Armed Forces and the technical advancements made by the country in defence production.

The foreign minister will be concluding his three-day visit to Iraq today. The visit (28-30 May 2021) was undertaken at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Fuad Hussein.