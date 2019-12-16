UrduPoint.com
FM Kang To Visit Saudi Arabia For Talks On Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:20 PM

FM Kang to visit Saudi Arabia for talks on bilateral cooperation

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister of South Kora Kang Kyung-wha will visit Saudi Arabia this week for talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas including the economy, culture and defense, her ministry said Monday.

Kang will meet with Mohamed Al–Tuwaijri, Saudi minister for economy and planning, in Riyadh on Wednesday for the 19th session of the South Korea-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee, the ministry said in a release.

Her planned visit to the middle Eastern nation follows her trip to Spain for the foreign ministerial gathering of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

Wednesday's talks are expected to center on sharing assessments on, and exploring ways to further advance, the various bilateral projects that have been carried out under an agreement signed between the leaders of the two countries earlier this year.

President Moon Jae-in and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman agreed on a set of initiatives during the latter's state visit to Seoul in June with the goal of deepening partnerships in line with Saudi Arabia's national drive, known as "Vision 2030," to reduce dependence on oil exports and diversify its growth engines.

Seoul and Riyadh have exchanged visits by their top officials in recent months, with the latest trip here by Adel al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs, and a visit to Riyadh by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in November.

