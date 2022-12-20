FM lauds contribution of Pakistani-American community

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated continuous support of Pakistani-American community towards the development of Pakistan.

"We are proud of the achievements and contribution of the Pakistani-American community," he said in Washington.

The foreign minister expressed these views as he met the leaders of the Pakistani-American community.

He termed the Pakistani-American community an asset for ensuring strong Pakistan-US relations.