FM meets with Ethiopian counterpart

Riyadh, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Thursday with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh in Riyadh.

The two sides reviewed the relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields. The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and the exerted efforts in their regard and addressed the most prominent topics of the Global Coalition against Daesh ministerial meeting.

Assistant Minister of State for African Affairs Ambassador Dr. Sami Al-Saleh also attended the meeting.