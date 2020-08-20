UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Arrives In Hainan, China For Strategic Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

FM Qureshi arrives in Hainan, China for strategic dialogue

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in southern China's Hainan province on Thursday on a two-day visit to participate tin he second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was welcomed by senior Chinese officials and Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque at Sanya airport.

During the dialogue, Foreign Minister Qureshi will lead the Pakistan side while the Chinese side will be led by China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Terming the dialogue highly relevant, a Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said that it would help the two countries enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen close coordination on international and regional affairs.

This dialogue mechanism was a platform for the two sides to coordinate exchanges and cooperation in various fields, make policy suggestions on the development of bilateral ties and enhance coordination and co-communication on the international and regional issues.

The first dialogue was held in Beijing last year on March 19, which led to many consensuses and played an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

