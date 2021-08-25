UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Arrives In Tajikistan To Discuss Evolving Afghan Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

FM Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan to discuss evolving Afghan situation

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the first leg of his four nations visit arrived here in the capital of Tajikistan on Tuesday.

He was received at Dushanbe Airport by Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Farhad Salim, Pakistan Ambassador in Tajikistan Imran Haider and senior officers.

Foreign Minister Qureshi on Wednesday will hold meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

He will also call of President Emomali Rahmon at the Presidential Palace.

During these meetings, the two sides besides discussing bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in diverse area, will also exchange views on the current situation in Afghanistan as well as the future strategy.

The current four-nation visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi being undertaken on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aimed holding consultation with the neighbouring countries and adopting a joint strategy in tackling the challenges faced by the region in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan Airport

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

1 hour ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

1 hour ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

1 hour ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.