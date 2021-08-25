FM Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan to discuss evolving Afghan situation

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the first leg of his four nations visit arrived here in the capital of Tajikistan on Tuesday.

He was received at Dushanbe Airport by Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Farhad Salim, Pakistan Ambassador in Tajikistan Imran Haider and senior officers.

Foreign Minister Qureshi on Wednesday will hold meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

He will also call of President Emomali Rahmon at the Presidential Palace.

During these meetings, the two sides besides discussing bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in diverse area, will also exchange views on the current situation in Afghanistan as well as the future strategy.

The current four-nation visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi being undertaken on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aimed holding consultation with the neighbouring countries and adopting a joint strategy in tackling the challenges faced by the region in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.