FM Qureshi, Iraqi defence minister discuss regional security, cooperation

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) , May 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Inad Saadoun Al-Jubouri on Sunday discussed regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.

The foreign minister called on the Iraqi minister here at the Iraqi ministry of defence, said a news release.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attached high priority to its brotherly ties with Iraq.

The participation of Iraqi paratroopers in Pakistan Day parade was a manifestation of stronger bilateral defence ties between the two countries, he added.

He said Pakistan lauded the sacrifices of Iraqis in the war against terrorism.

Qureshi also assured of Pakistan's complete support, assistance and cooperation in the development and defence sectors of Iraq.

During the meeting, both sides resolved to work closely for the regional stability.

Later, the foreign minister also wrote his expressions in the visitors' book.

Foreign minister Qureshi is currently on three-day official visit to Iraq.