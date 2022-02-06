UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Launches Portal For Students, Professionals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday inaugurated a portal to facilitate the Pakistani students and professionals.

During the launching ceremony, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moeen-ul-Haque also accompanied the foreign minister, a press release said.

The foreign minister, on the occasion, said that the portal would enhance technical linkages between the Pakistani students and the Chinese experts and serve as a vital platform between them.

The portal would provide support with regard to the latest innovative research and inventions, Qureshi said, adding that the portal would also highlight the contributions of Pakistani students and professionals in the relevant fields.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

>