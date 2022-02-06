UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi, Wang Yi Discuss Regional, Afghan Humanitarian Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 11:50 AM

FM Qureshi, Wang Yi discuss regional, Afghan humanitarian situation

BEIJING, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, particularly the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart. The foreign minister is accompanying the Prime Minister on a visit to China to attend the 24th Olympic Winter games.

About Afghanistan, both sides appreciated the important role played by the meeting of the six neighbouring countries in evolving regional consensus and looked forwarded to its third meeting to be held in China.

It was agreed to maintain closer coordination to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity, a press release said.

The foreign minister underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan's meetings with the Chinese leadership would provide fresh momentum to the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, add new avenues to practical cooperation, spur high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including industrial development, and develop greater synergies between the visions of geo-economics and the Global Development Initiative.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed State Councilor Wang on the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic assaults on the freedoms of minorities in India.

Recalling their last meeting in Chengdu for the 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, the foreign minister appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

He thanked his counterpart for China's firm support to Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

Qureshi also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and conveyed his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister China Visit CPEC Chengdu Jammu Independence Sunday Olympics All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

3 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

11 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

11 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

11 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>