FM Qureshi's Remarks 'not Anti-Semitic': FO

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday said the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made in his interview with CNN "could not be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of the imagination".

"Any twist given to the Foreign Minister's remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to media queries regarding the comments of CNN anchor.

CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga, herself a Jew, had given the impression that Qureshi's remarks were "anti-Semitic" The FO Spokesperson said, "The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone.

" Foreign Minister Qureshi had lashed out at Israel for controlling the media and having  "deep pockets".

"Israel is losing out," Qureshi said in the CNN interview. "They're losing the media war, despite their connections…The tide is turning," he added.

"I will not justify any rocket attacks…and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place," Qureshi said, describing Israel's attack on Hamas as "genocide", "ethnic cleansing" and "war crimes".

