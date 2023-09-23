Open Menu

FM Reaffirms Govt Commitment To Foster Partnerships With Global Business, Industrial Community

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 05:51 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reaffirmed the government's resolute commitment to foster partnerships with global business and industrial community during his interaction with a group of US business leaders here at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

During his address to the US business leaders, the foreign minister highlighted the resilience of Pakistani market despite formidable challenges in recent years, including COVID-19 pandemic, last year's devastating floods, and the global supply chain crisis. He said the stabilizing measures implemented by the government were steering the nation towards economic recovery and growth.

The foreign minister called upon US businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, underscoring that the country's ongoing transformation presented a unique window for investments across a wide range of sectors.

In this context he emphasized the significance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a landmark initiative launched by the Government of Pakistan to promote investments in agriculture, IT, mineral & mining, renewable energy and defense production sectors.

The foreign minister underscored the immense potential awaiting foreign investors in these sectors. He assured investors of Pakistan's steadfast commitment to providing a secure investment environment, offering legal protection and avenues for profit repatriation.

