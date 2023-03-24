UrduPoint.com

FM Receives Telephone Call From Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Cyprus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 11:30 AM

FM receives telephone call from minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call on Thursday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos.

During the conversation, Prince Faisal congratulated the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of assuming his new post, wishing him all success.

Moreover, the conversation addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Related Topics

Cyprus Post All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.