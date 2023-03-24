FM receives telephone call from minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call on Thursday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos.

During the conversation, Prince Faisal congratulated the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of assuming his new post, wishing him all success.

Moreover, the conversation addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.