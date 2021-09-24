UrduPoint.com

FM, Romanian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, Situation In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

FM, Romanian counterpart discuss bilateral relations, situation in Afghanistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, on the sidelines of 76th UN General Assembly session here on Friday.

Recalling their telephone conversation earlier this month, the two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as on regional and global issues including the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Aurescu thanked Pakistan for assisting with the evacuation of Romanian citizens from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan valued its relations with Romania and desired to enhance the political and economic ties between the two countries.

He underscored the importance of activating the Joint Economic Commission and Pak-Romania business Council, in addition to holding the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations at the earliest to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explore avenues for furthering cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Romanian counterpart regarding Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and the best way forward for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

He stressed on the vital importance of sustained international engagement with Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Foreign Minister Qureshi handed over to Foreign Minister Aurescu the copy of a Dossier documenting India's grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law as well as of UN Security Council resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

