FM Says 'heart-stricken' Over Dr Pasha's Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of famed surgeon and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Pasha Mustafa Kamal Pahsa, saying he was "heart-stricken".

"Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha became a victim of the coronavirus while fighting against it," he said, adding that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

The foreign minister prayed for the soul of the deceased and extended condolences to his family.

