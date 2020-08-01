UrduPoint.com
FM Urges Nation To Follow SOPs On Eid

FM urges nation to follow SOPs on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday while expressing satisfaction over reduction in the coronavirus caseload in the country, urged the nation to keep guard against the highly infectious pathogen by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Azha,felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion and said they would have to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic with collective responsibility as it posed a greater challenge on the Eid.

Qureshi said he himself had recovered from the infection and requested the nation to keep following the precautionary measures.

"We have to follow the SOPs during this Eid and afterwards," he stressed.

The foreign minister observed that in the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram, they should also strictly abide by the SOPs.

He expressed the hope that the nation would emerge successful from the challenge of coronavirus.

Qureshi also extended felicitation to the whole Muslim world on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.\932

