FM, USAID Official Discuss Post-flood Assistance

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has discussed the long-term cooperation for rehabilitation and reconstruction of Pakistan's flood-affected areas.

"Had a productive meeting with USAID Administrator.

Thanked for her leadership in galvanizing support for flood relief," he said in a tweet following the meeting.

The foreign minister appreciated the United Nations Secretary-General's humanitarian assistance of $97 million.

Samantha Power in a tweet said she discussed with FM Bilawal how communities impacted by Pakistan's recent floods were faring and the impact of U.S. assistance in the immediate aftermath.

She also mentioned that the discussion also focused on working together to build resilience in preparing for future crises.

