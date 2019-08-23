UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Writes To UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Over Kashmir Situation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:40 PM

FM writes to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights over Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :As part of continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, drawing attention to the seriously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

"The Foreign Minister has underscored the imperative for the world community, including the United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people," the Foreign Office shared details of the letter, here on Friday.

The Foreign Minister in his letter highlighted the context and consequences of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as it took unilateral decision of abrogation of Kashmir's special status.

He articulated Pakistan's deep concerns over the intensification in human suffering, further breach of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, and the dire humanitarian situation.

The letter underscored that India's actions constituted flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council Resolutions, international law and India's own solemn commitments.

The Foreign Office said the letter was being shared with the UN SecurityCouncil and all members of the United Nations.

The Foreign Minister had earlier written to the High Commissioner for Human Rights on August 4, besides a telephonic conversation on August 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu August All

Recent Stories

Camon 12 Air - A new addition to TECNO Camon Serie ..

21 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Satu ..

30 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

30 minutes ago

17 die in road crash in central Nigeria: official

30 minutes ago

Boult, Southee rattle Sri Lanka in second Test

30 minutes ago

IOK reflecting Modi' s extremist ideology : Pakist ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.