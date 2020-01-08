UrduPoint.com
FO Asks Citizens To Exercise Caution For Iraq Travel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

FO asks citizens to exercise caution for Iraq travel

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office on Wednesday asked citizens to exercise maximum caution while planning to visit Iraq, in view of prevailing situation in the region.

"In view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point," the FO statement said issued here.

The Foreign Office advised the Pakistani visitors currently in Iraq to keep a close contact with embassy in the Iraqi capital.

"Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with the embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad," the statement read.

Iran early Wednesday launched missiles at military bases of United Statesstationed in Iraq. The attack was retaliation of the U.S. airstrike which killedpowerful Iranian commander Major General Qassim on January 3.

